Last month, the country superstar Miranda Lambert got together with her songwriting partners Jack Ingram and Jon Randall to release the album The Marfa Tapes. This was a total one-for-me passion project. Lambert and friends recorded themselves sitting around a campfire and playing songs that they’d just written in the roughest possible form — singing and playing acoustic guitars for one single mic, outdoors, with ambient noises creeping in and with no second takes. The album is great, and it also sounds like it was a lot of fun to make. It also seems like it’s a lot of fun to promote.

Thus far, Lambert, Ingram, and Randall have reassembled for Marfa Tapes performances on shows like Colbert and the CMT Awards. Last night, they were musical guests on The Tonight Show. The three didn’t jet up to Fallon’s New York studio, even though people are doing that now. Instead, they teamed up on a soundstage to play the old-school country rave-up “Two-Step Down To Texas.”

On the show, Lambert’s megawatt charisma still came through even in a stools-and-acoustic-guitars setting. “Two-Step Down To Texas” isn’t some solemn ballad, and the three songwriters were clearly enjoying playing it together. I like the bit where Ingram does a half-competent whistling bit where a piano solo might’ve been in a fully-produced version of the song. Watch it below.

The Marfa Tapes is out now on Vanner Records.