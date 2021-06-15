Pip Blom – “Keep It Together”

The Dutch band Pip Blom, fronted by a woman also named Pip Blom, released their debut album, Boat, in 2019, which came on the heels of a long string of releases dating back to 2013. Today, they’re announcing their sophomore album, Welcome Break — out in October — and sharing its bright and breezy lead single “Keep It Together,” which surges in a rush of good feelings in the chorus.

In a statement, Pip talked about the relationship between her brother and bandmate, whose name is Tender Blom. Good names in that family! “A very important thing of all the tracks is the dynamic between Tender’s and my vocals. I feel like we really compliment each other’s tones,” she said. “Maybe it’s because we’re siblings, but whatever it is, I love it.” Blom continued:

In the chorus of Keep It Together we sing two completely different bits, but it works really well. Tender did a lot of singing for this record, mainly for the choruses and bridges. I really like how with this bridge you’ve got this whole choir of the two of us singing in different keys. It gives it a very dreamy vibe that is nice after the powerful chorus.

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “You Don’t Want This”
02 “12”
03 “It Should Have Been Fun”
04 “Keep It Together”
05 “Different Tune”
06 “Not Easy To Like”
07 “Faces”
08 “I Love The City’
09 “Easy”
10 “Holiday”
11 “Trouble In Paradsie”

Welcome Break is out 10/8 via Heavenly Recordings.

