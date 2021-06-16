Last year, the British singer Jessie Ware returned to her club-music roots on her excellent album What’s Your Pleasure? Last week, Ware released a deluxe version of the LP, and it included the new bangers “Please” and “Hot N Heavy.” But when Ware was the musical guest on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show last night, she didn’t sing one of those newer tracks. Instead, a very pregnant Ware, now getting ready to have her third kid, performed “Remember Where You Are,” the slinkiest and most ballad-adjacent song on What’s Your Pleasure? She crushed it, too.

Where Ware is right now is London. Given her pregnancy, Ware presumably wouldn’t have been able to fly into Fallon’s New York studio even under regular circumstances. Instead, she sang “Remember Where You Are” in an empty London Coliseum. The staging for the performance was extremely cool. Ware and her backup singers sang while facing the back of the stage, with all those empty seats looming up behind them.

On the show, Ware was extremely sparkly; that thumbnail makes her look like a young Loretta Lynn. She and her singers did a few graceful choreographed steps — not an easy task, I imagine, when there’s a baby growing inside you. She sounded awesome. Watch the performance below.

What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Edition is out now on PMR Records/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records.