Soccer Mommy – “Kissing In The Rain”

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, a soundtrack accompaniment to the comic book Dark Nights: Death Metal, is out today. It features new tracks from the likes of HEALTH (with Deftones’ Chino Moreno), Denzel Curry, Mastodon, and Chelsea Wolfe — all of which have already been shared — plus fresh ones from IDLES, Show Me The Body, Manchester Orchestra, and more.

There’s also a new song from Soccer Mommy, whose last album color theory was among the very best of 2020. Listen to her contribution, “Kissing In The Rain,” and the rest of the soundtrack below.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack is out now.