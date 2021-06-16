Mouse Rat, the fictional band fronted by Chris Pratt’s lovable doofus Andy Dwyer from the beloved sitcom Parks And Recreation, are releasing an actual real-life album called The Awesome Album. In addition to a bunch of Mouse Rat songs performed and referenced throughout the series, the album includes two songs from Scott Tanner and his legendary Pawnee band Land Ho!. Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy played Tanner on the show, and he plays and sings on the new track “Cold Water,” which also features the saxophone talents of Ron Swanson’s jazzman alter ego Duke Silver. Listen to it below.

The Awesome Album is out 8/27 via Dualtone/Entertainment 720. Pre-order it here.