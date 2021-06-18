Bloodslide – “MVP”

The post-punk supergroup Bloodslide are back with a new single from their self-titled EP to follow “Pica” and “Trap Door.” The group — comprising Protomartyr’s Greg Ahee on guitar, Preoccupations’ Mike Wallace on drums, and vocalist AJ Lambert (Nancy Sinatra’s daughter) — further proves their knack for eccentric, synth-filled post-punk with “MVP.” It’s a sound that reverberates with the feeling of an impending apocalypse, a noise-rock intensity that separates Bloodslide from a lot of current post-punk bands;like Fontaines D.C. or Shame.

Read what the band said about the song:

Our story continues: the body has become trapped, embroiled in a mechanic death-drive. Code, data, and technology; the horsemen of our neo-transcendence push and pull on the flesh and bone – it is tearing us apart. Points and packets and built intelligences fly by at speeds our eyes cannot comprehend, the bacterium we are made of never stood a chance. A great fear is tied with these first waves, these first pushes into the new and unknown. Human security in the physical world – now only a shade of a memory – is a powerful thing. But, as the hands of our new digital home reach further into us, paranoia downgrades, we realize something: we can speak, and sing. Things which were taken from us so long ago by the choking miasma of our polluted world begin to return. Our throats are clear, and our voices strong. It has been a painful journey, but we have begun to find a new home.

Watch the trippy video for “MVP” below.

Bloodslide is out in July.