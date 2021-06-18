When we last checked in on Columbus DIY mainstay Winston Hytwr in 2017 upon the release of the transcendently noisy synth banger “Trouble In Paradise,” he was between his second and third solo albums. Today he’s up to five.

On his new As Per My Last Email tape, Hytwr specializes in queasy keyboard sounds and lo-fi programmed beats. He bounces around that enivronment with the utmost confidence, letting his songs morph and fray without losing their propulsive energy, throwing himself into every jarring vocal melody, and even breaking out into a rap cadence near the end to declare, “On and on like an emoticon.” Hytwr says the album “was created thru lack of desire to play guitar. I’m feeling really deranged and stranged and want to send shockwaves into my brain. The story is frightened, the mood is enlightened.” Sounds about right!

Stream As Per My Last Email below.

<a href="https://letspretendrecords1.bandcamp.com/album/winston-hytwr-tape">Winston Hytwr TAPE by Let's Pretend Records</a>

As Per My Last Email is out now on Lets Pretend Records. Purchase it here.