Watch Foo Fighters & Dave Chappelle Cover Radiohead’s “Creep” At MSG

Live music is back, which means grainy cell-phone videos of strange live-music moments are also back. Last night, in a show that was announced just a couple of weeks ago, the Foo Fighters played at Madison Square Garden — the venue’s first indoor full-capacity live show in more than a year. We’ll have more on that show later, but the big news was the the night featured one superstar guest appearance. Near the end of the show, two of the world’s most famous Daves got together onstage.

The night before the Foo Fighters show, an untitled Dave Chappelle documentary screened at Radio City Music Hall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film told the story of the stand-up comedy camp that Chappelle hosted in Ohio during the pandemic last year. Chappelle himself made an appearance at the end of the night, which also features surprise performances from New York area rappers Redman, Talib Kweli, De La Soul, Ghostface Killah, A$AP Ferg, Q-Tip, and Fat Joe. So Chappelle was already in New York. The next night, he showed up at the Foo Fighters’ MSG show to sing some Radiohead.

Chappelle loves singing Radiohead’s “Creep” whenever he gets the chance. He’s sung it with Ed Sheeran. He’s sung it with Erykah Badu. He’s sung it at a strip club in Portland. In 2016, Chappelle sang “Creep” at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. Also, when Chappelle hosted SNL last year, the Foo Fighters were the musical guests, so it was only natural for Daves Chappelle and Grohl to sing “Creep” together last night. (Radiohead themselves have played “Creep” at MSG a few times, most recently in 2016.) Chappelle mostly stayed away from the Thom Yorke falsetto notes, and he led a full-crowd singalong. Watch it all happen below.

Speaking of falsetto! The Foo Fighters recently announced plans to release a Bee Gees tribute tribute album, under the name the Dee Gees, for Record Store Day. During last night’s set, the band played their version of the Bee Gees’ 1976 disco smash “You Should Be Dancing.” Here’s footage of that moment: