Helado Negro – “Gemini And Leo”

New Music June 21, 2021 3:02 PM By James Rettig

Roberto Carlos Lange has been putting out music as Helado Negro for over a decade now but his most recent album, 2019’s This Is How You Smile, felt like a breakthrough for the artist. Today, he’s announcing his follow-up to that, Far In, which is his first LP for 4AD and will be out in October.

A lot of it was written in Marfa, Texas, where Lange decamped for an artist’s residency with his partner Kristi Sword. (That’s also where they made last year’s Kite Symphony, Four Variations.) Far In‘s lead single is “Gemini And Leo,” a smooth and swirling kaleidoscope of good vibes. It features some instrument playing from Wye Oak’s Jen Wasner and Zenizen’s Opal Hoyt. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Wake Up Tomorrow” (Feat. Kacy Hill)
02 “Gemini And Leo”
03 “Purple Tones”
04 “There Must Be A Song Like You”
05 “Aguas Frias”
06 “Aureole”
07 “Hometown Dream”
08 “Agosto” (Feat. Buscabella)
09 “Outside The Outside”
10 “Brown Fluorescence”
11 “Wind Conversations”
12 “Thank You Forever”
13 “La Naranja”
14 “Telescope” (Feat. Benamin)
15 “Mirror Talk”

Far In is out 10/22 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.

