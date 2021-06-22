Years & Years – “The Edge of Glory” (Lady Gaga Cover)

This week, Lady Gaga will celebrate the 10th anniversary of her drama-charged pop blockbuster Born This Way with the release of Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary, a new edition that’ll feature the original album, as well as six covers of Gaga’s tracks from artists who come from or advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. We’ve already heard covers from Big Freedia, Orville Peck, and Kylie Minogue. Today we get to hear Years & Years take on the grand howler “The Edge Of Glory.”

Years & Years, once a dance-pop trio, has now officially become the solo project from the musician and actor Olly Alexander, who was always the face of the group anyway. Alexander recently released the single “Starstruck,” and he’s also dropped recent covers of Lil Nas X and the Pet Shop Boys. (He’s also performed the latter’s “It’s A Sin” with Lady Gaga collaborator Elton John.)

For his Years & Years version of “The Edge Of Glory,” Alexander has honed in on the song’s dance-pop bones instead of its stadium-rock trappings. The Years & Years cover of the song sounds more like something that could’ve been on Gaga’s first album. Check it out, along with the video for the Gaga original, below.

Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary is out 6/25 on Interscope.