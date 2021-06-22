The third season of Ozark ended with a needle drop of Run The Jewels’ “Ooh LA LA.” And Billboard reports that RTJ’s Killer Mike himself will make a cameo in the Netflix’s crime drama’s upcoming fourth and final season.

Although it’s not yet clear exactly what role he’s going to play, “he’ll run into Emmy-winner Julia Garner’s always-on-the-make Ruth Langmore at her lowest point,” according to Billboard. “I went from waiting to find out what happens next to being part of it… I’m excited,” Mike says of his appearance in the show.

The last season of Ozark will feature 14 episodes split up into two parts. “A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes,” star Jason Bateman said in a statement. “I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”