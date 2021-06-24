Isaac Brock has been a father for nearly two decades now, but he has never sounded more like a dad. Behold the Modest Mouse mastermind at the outset of new album The Golden Casket — the band’s first in six years — declaring, in a stark contrast to his hallucinatory past, “Fuck your acid trip, I need to get home.” Catch him on “Wooden Soldiers” decrying the “hashtaggin’, photo-braggin'” set while assuring his partner, “You just being here, being you’s enough for me.” Survey the relentless sentimentality on display throughout “Lace Your Shoes,” a miniature epic in which Brock earnestly alludes to his children being delivered by a stork and worries that someone will be cruel to them at school someday. Amidst the freeform synth melodies and slow-pounding toms, he even tenderly enthuses, “I can’t wait to see which paths you choose.” It’s not for nothing that Brock and his longtime drummer Jeremiah Green appeared in golf regalia in their recent promo pics.

“I’m fighting the urge to do a children’s record,” Brock recently told Uproxx. In a separate chat with NME, Brock, whose son Aidan was born in 2002, revealed that he and his current partner have “two little girls,” who have apparently warmed his heart significantly. Don’t worry, though: He’s definitely the same Isaac Brock who made his name on surreal cosmic visions and jarring portraits of the Pacific Northwest’s less glamorous corners. The song where he goes full Hallmark on his toddlers also finds him going full “3rd Planet,” informing his offspring that “I spend too much time out on the deck/ Staring out at nothing while nothing at all blankly stares right back.”

You can trust that he’s referring to a nonexistent god and not the absence of any and all consciousness in outer space. Brock recently told Zane Lowe about his encounter with a UFO on the way to master his band’s 1997 masterwork The Lonesome Crowded West. In the Uproxx interview he celebrated the recent confirmation from government officials that UFOs are real, just after he explained what the Golden Casket track “Transmitting Receiving” is about:

It’s probably the most important shit that I’ve written about, which is the true scope of what’s going on with technology. Everything from gang-stalking, to fucking targeted individuals, to V2K, all the shit that goes on, is going on, and has been used on me. Someone bought all these salvaged IBM computers from the Pentagon, and in one of the banks of it there’s a top-secret thing called Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars. It’s basically the Third World War which we’ve been all participating in. But I’ll stop now.

While talking to NME, Brock also wore headphones that play “binaural beats” as a defense against intrusive microwave attacks because “basically someone is fuckin’ usin’ my head like a fuckin’ cellphone.” It makes me wish I had kept Brock on the line for more than five minutes last month when we were discussing his favorite Bob Dylan song (“Subterranean Homesick Blues”) for our behemoth Dylan 80th birthday celebration. And it’s proof that no matter how much his second run at parenthood has softened him, he will always bring an unmistakable, unsettling perspective to his work.