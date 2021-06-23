Watch Modest Mouse Play “We Are Between” Live For The First Time On Fallon

News June 23, 2021 9:17 AM By Tom Breihan

Modest Mouse were always a hit-or-miss live act, but judging by the performance that the band gave on The Tonight Show last night, it sure looks like they’ve got their shit together. That’s good news, whether or not it’s for people who love bad news. Modest Mouse have a lot of live shows coming up, and they seem intent on giving people their money’s worth.

Later this week, Modest Mouse will release The Golden Casket, their first album in six years. Starting next month, they’ll spend months on the road, hitting some big festivals along the way. On Fallon last night, Modest Mouse played their single “We Are Between” live for the first time, and they seemed fully locked-in.

Modest Moues didn’t do their performance in the Fallon studio. Instead, they sent in video of themselves playing in what looked like a giant, well-appointed loft apartment, with some huge windows and a whole lot of house plants. Isaac Brock wore a banana-yellow jumpsuit, which is a good look for him. The band bashed out the song with serious rigor and intensity. Watch it below.

The Golden Casket is out 6/25 on Epic.

