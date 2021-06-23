Stickles, who has always been annoyed about the way The Monitor overshadows his band’s other albums, offered this statement on the project:

As the 10th anniversary came and went, I considered scrapping the whole thing, but my audience has helped me so much to endure during this difficult time, and knowing how much they themselves have had to endure, I couldn’t ignore or deny that they deserve a little treat. After so many years of doing whatever I want, for once, I’m going to give the people what they want.

In the past year, Stickles has contributed some great writing about Lou Reed and Bob Dylan to this website. He’s also been the subject of some of the most entertaining interview features we’ve ever published. He and his band have continued to be a fascinating and vital presence in rock music well beyond The Monitor. That said, this tour is going to destroy, and I am very much looking forward to seeing it in Columbus on a Sunday night this fall.

Along with the announcement, Titus have shared a 2009 demo for “Titus Andronicus Forever.” It’s not on the reissue, but it will get you hyped up to listen to The Monitor again. Check it out below along with those dates.

TOUR DATES:

11/03 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

11/04 Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

11/05 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

11/06 Albany, NY @ Lark Hall

11/07 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

11/10 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/11 Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/12 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

11/14 Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups

11/16 Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

11/17 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

11/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/19 Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents

11/20 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

11/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

Titus’ The Monitor reissue is out 10/21 on XL. Pre-order it here, and get tickets for the anniversary tour here. Here is a photo of Stickles in 2010 to play us off: