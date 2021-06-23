Neko Case – “Be And Bring Me Home” (Roky Erickson Cover)

Neko Case – “Be And Bring Me Home” (Roky Erickson Cover)

New Music June 23, 2021 10:33 AM By Peter Helman

The estate of Roky Erickson, the troubled Texan psychedelic rock legend and 13th Floor Elevators leader, is teaming up with archival label Light In The Attic to release a new tribute compilation for Record Store Day. The upcoming May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson features covers of Erickson’s songs by artists like Jeff Tweedy, Ty Segall, Chelsea Wolfe, Lucinda Williams, the Black Angels, and Billy Gibbons. We’ve already heard Margo Price’s take on “Two Headed Dog,” and now Neko Case is sharing her stark rendition of “Be And Bring Me Home,” a 1974 song that Erickson later rerecorded with Okkervil River in 2010. Listen below.

