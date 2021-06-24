Tirzah – “Tectonic”

New Music June 24, 2021 11:04 AM By Peter Helman

Tirzah – “Tectonic”

New Music June 24, 2021 11:04 AM By Peter Helman

London singer Tirzah has shared two new songs in the past two months: “Send Me” and “Sink In,” her first new music since her stunning 2018 debut Devotion. And today, she’s finally announcing its follow-up, Colourgrade.

Tirzah recorded Colourgrade soon after the birth of her first child and shortly before her second, while she was touring in support of Devotion. As usual, she worked on it with her frequent collaborators Mica Levi and Cobey Sey, whose older brother Kwes also contributed some mixing to the project.

Colourgrade, which comes out in October, will include the previously released tracks “Send Me” and “Sink In.” And along with the announcement, Tirzah is also sharing another new song from the album, the hypnotic opener “Tectonic.” Listen and watch its accompanying music video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Tectonic”
02 “Hive Mind” (Feat. Coby Sey)
03 “Recipe”
04 “Beating”
05 “Sleeping”
06 “Crepuscular Rays”
07 “Send Me”
08 “Sink In”
09 “Hips”

Colourgrade is out 10/1 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

Lillie Eiger

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sheriff’s “When I’m With You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “Two Hearts”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up”

    4 hours ago

    Lorde Reveals Solar Power Release Date, Tracklist, Tour

    4 days ago

    Winston Marshall Leaves Mumford & Sons, Claims That He’s Not Really Far Right, & Says He Shouldn’t Have Apologized For Andy Ngo Tweet

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest