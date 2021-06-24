Tirzah – “Tectonic”

London singer Tirzah has shared two new songs in the past two months: “Send Me” and “Sink In,” her first new music since her stunning 2018 debut Devotion. And today, she’s finally announcing its follow-up, Colourgrade.

Tirzah recorded Colourgrade soon after the birth of her first child and shortly before her second, while she was touring in support of Devotion. As usual, she worked on it with her frequent collaborators Mica Levi and Cobey Sey, whose older brother Kwes also contributed some mixing to the project.

Colourgrade, which comes out in October, will include the previously released tracks “Send Me” and “Sink In.” And along with the announcement, Tirzah is also sharing another new song from the album, the hypnotic opener “Tectonic.” Listen and watch its accompanying music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tectonic”

02 “Hive Mind” (Feat. Coby Sey)

03 “Recipe”

04 “Beating”

05 “Sleeping”

06 “Crepuscular Rays”

07 “Send Me”

08 “Sink In”

09 “Hips”

Colourgrade is out 10/1 via Domino. Pre-order it here.