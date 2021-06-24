Yvette – “B61”

We last heard from the New York noise-punk duo YVETTE way back in 2015 when they released their great Time Management EP, one of the best EPs of the year. Since then, drummer Dale Eisinger has departed, effectively turning YVETTE into the solo project of Noah Kardos-Fein. And now, Kardos-Fein has finally announced YVETTE’s sophomore album How The Garden Grows, out in September.

“I wanted to see what new limits I could push myself and my instruments to,” Kardos-Fein says of the new album in a statement. “I wanted to see how closely I might be able to capture to tape the physicality of a live experience with the clarity of a studio recording.” Today, we’re hearing “B61,” album’s intense lead single and opening track. As Kardos-Fein explains:

At the same time that I was developing techniques to harness the tactile and expressive qualities of my guitar to control a processed synthesizer, I was voraciously consuming the news every day and wrestling with the incomprehensibili ty of greater existential threats outside any one person’s control — then channeling these themes into lyrics, vocal patterns, and vocal processing. I wanted to marry technical experimentation with vocal and lyrical experimentation, to push the limits and see if I could summon the mood of the moment.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “B61”

02 “Contact High”

03 “Warm Up”

04 “Besides”

05 “For A Moment”

06 “Close Quarters”

07 “Smoke In Your Eyes”

08 “Best Intentions”

09 “Translucent”

10 “Intermission”

How The Garden Grows is out 9/17 via Western Vinyl. Pre-order it here.