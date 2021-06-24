Journey Release “The Way We Used To Be,” Their First New Song In 10 Years

It’s been a long time since ’70s and ’80s arena-rock conquerors Journey have been at their cultural peak, but the whole saga of the band has been a twisty one lately. In the past few years, former Journey frontman Steve Perry has reemerged from prolonged reclusion, releasing his first solo music in nearly a quarter century and denying that he cried because David Lee Roth threw guacamole at him. In The Heights director Jon M. Chu has announced plans to make a movie of the life of Arnel Pineda, the Filipino singer who’s been Journey’s lead vocalist since 2007. Journey fired drummer Steve Smith and bassist Ross Valory, accusing them of attempting a hostile corporate takeover of the Journey band name, which led to a legal battle and a settlement. And Journey have also been booked as headliners at this summer’s Lollapalooza festival. Now there’s new music, too.

Today, Journey released “The Way We Used To Be,” their first new song since their 2011 album Eclipse. The new track is Journey’s first recording for two new members: Keyboardist Jason Derlatka, a TV composer, and drummer Narada Michael Walden, a producer of massive hits from people like Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. It’s also the first Journey song since 1986 to feature former bassist Randy Jackson — who, yes, is the American Idol guy, and who rejoined Journey last year.

“The Way We Used To Be” is a big, gleaming arena-rock song, and it pretty much just sounds like Journey. Walden produced the song, with co-production from longtime Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain. The song also has an animated video from directors Andrew Seth Cohen and Ryan Kieffer, and it tells the story of a couple who makes it through a long, lonely stretch of pandemic — complete with masks magically appearing on their faces — to finally find redemption at a post-pandemic Journey show. Watch it below.

Journey are currently putting together a new album, with the different members of the band working remotely from different locations around the world.