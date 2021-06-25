The Highwomen – “Highway Unicorn (Road To Love)” (Lady Gaga Cover)

The Highwomen — the country music supergroup made up of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires — have covered Lady Gaga’s “Highway Unicorn (Road To Love)” for the 10th anniversary edition of Born This Way, which is out now. The singers Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards also contributed to the track.

Their “Highway Unicorn (Road To Love)” cover joins previously released covers by Big Freedia, Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue, and Years & Years. There’s also a new one by Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt, who sings “You And I.”

Listen to the Highwomen’s take on the track below.

Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary is out now via Interscope.