Hypnotic Brass Ensemble – “The Graze of Days” (Feat. Sharon Van Etten)

New Music June 25, 2021 10:41 AM By Peter Helman

Jagjaguwar is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, but we’re the ones getting the gifts with the storied indie label’s Jag Quarterly series. The first installment, Dilate Your Heart, was a spoken-word album from poet Ross Gay over music from Bon Iver and Mary Lattimore. The second, This Is A Mindfulness Drill, is a full-length cover of Richard Youngs’ 2000 record Sapphie by the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and several big-name artists.

We’ve already heard the Moses Sumney-sung “Soon It Will Be Fire” and the Perfume Genius collab “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul.” Today, the whole thing is out, which means we get to hear the third and final song: the gorgeous 13-minute “The Graze Of Days” featuring Sharon Van Etten. Listen below.

This Is A Mindfulness Drill is out now via Jagjaguwar.

