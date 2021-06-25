Mark Ronson’s “Re-Version” Of Foo Fighters’ “Making A Fire” Has Members Of Antibalas, The Dap-Kings, Tedeschi Trucks Band, & More

Foo Fighters toyed with a dance-y sound on new album Medicine At Midnight, so it’s not that surprising that they just released a Mark Ronson “re-version” of opening track “Making A Fire.” What is surprising is that rather than doubling down on those dance elements, Ronson has pushed the song in more of a groovy Southern rock direction. You can still absolutely dance to it, but not the way I expected.

The “re-version” features members of Antibalas, Budos Band, the Dap-Kings, El Michels Affair, La Buya, Menahan Street Band, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Tuatara, and you can hear it below.