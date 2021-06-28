Watch BET Awards’ DMX Tribute Feat. Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Griselda, & Swizz Beatz

Watch BET Awards’ DMX Tribute Feat. Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Griselda, & Swizz Beatz

News June 28, 2021 9:25 AM By Chris DeVille

Among last night’s most noteworthy BET Awards performances was an all-star tribute to the late, great DMX, who died on April 9. The performers featured in a medley of DMX’s hits included his ’90s superstar peers (Method Man, Busta Rhymes), his Ruff Ryders affiliates (Swizz Beatz, the Lox), his young disciples Griselda (who appeared on his posthumous album Exodus), and even actor Michael K. Williams, best known as Omar from The Wire. The lot of them ran through classics such as “What’s My Name?,” “X Gon’ Give It To Ya,” and “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.” Watch it all go down below.

