Levitation Fest 2021 Lineup

News June 29, 2021 11:00 AM By James Rettig

Levitation Fest 2021 Lineup

News June 29, 2021 11:00 AM By James Rettig

The Austin-based Levitation festival has announced the initial lineup for its 2021 edition, which will take place over Halloween weekend. Headliners include Chicano Batman, the Black Angels, Thundercat, and Japanese Breakfast. Shows will take place at a variety of venues around the city’s Red River Cultural District and East Side.

The roster also features Black Midi, Andy Shauf, Yves Tumor, A Place To Bury Strangers, the Hives, Shabazz Palaces, Cloud Nothings, Connan Mockasin, Crumb, La Luz, George Clanton, No Joy, Sasami, Tinariwen, Boy Harsher, Nation Of Language, Magdalena Bay, Shannon & the Clams, and more.

Levitation 2021 will take place between 10/28-31, with a kickoff show on 10/27 featuring Red Fang, Nothing, Starcrawler, Frankie Rose, Enumclaw, and more. Tickets are available here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”

    1 day ago

    Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

    23 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

    19 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest