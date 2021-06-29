Levitation Fest 2021 Lineup

The Austin-based Levitation festival has announced the initial lineup for its 2021 edition, which will take place over Halloween weekend. Headliners include Chicano Batman, the Black Angels, Thundercat, and Japanese Breakfast. Shows will take place at a variety of venues around the city’s Red River Cultural District and East Side.

The roster also features Black Midi, Andy Shauf, Yves Tumor, A Place To Bury Strangers, the Hives, Shabazz Palaces, Cloud Nothings, Connan Mockasin, Crumb, La Luz, George Clanton, No Joy, Sasami, Tinariwen, Boy Harsher, Nation Of Language, Magdalena Bay, Shannon & the Clams, and more.

Levitation 2021 will take place between 10/28-31, with a kickoff show on 10/27 featuring Red Fang, Nothing, Starcrawler, Frankie Rose, Enumclaw, and more. Tickets are available here.