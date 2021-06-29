Damon Albarn Says Gorillaz Are Working On “Carnival-Themed” Music And Blur “Have An Idea” For Another Reunion

Eternal British music legend and current mullet-wearer Damon Albarn is currently rolling out his second solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, set for release in November. But in NME‘s new interview with Albarn, his two most famous bands inevitably came up.

Albarn completed the solo LP in February, and “since then I’ve been working on carnival-themed music with Gorillaz with a lot of people from west London,” he says “We’re really going back to the spirit of the first record.” Albarn continues, “It’s really exciting and we’ve been really enjoying it. It’s a nice kind of counter-balance to The Nearer The Fountain, really. I’ve definitely needed a dose of something else after I finished that record. Steel pan drums and Casio MT-40s were always going to be a good cure.”