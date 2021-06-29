Young Thug Starring In New Musical Dramedy With Tiffany Haddish

Young Thug is set to star alongside Shahadi Wright Joseph in Throw It Back, a “dance-filled musical dramedy set to a soundtrack of southern hip hop and HBCU collegiate band rhythms.” The film is being produced by Paul Feig and Tiffany Haddish, who also has a supporting role, and Thug is executing producing and overseeing the soundtrack. Shadae Lamar Smith is directing from a script he wrote with Rochée Jeffrey. Here’s the logline:

Throw It Back follows Wytrell, a high school senior who has never stood out from the crowd. After a controversial superstar Miami rapper decides to feature the renowned dance team from her high school in his latest music video, it throws the school into chaos, and Wytrell battles for a spot on the squad and her final chance to be in the spotlight.

We’re guessing that Young Thug plays the “controversial superstar Miami rapper” and Shahadi Wright Joseph, whom you might remember as Lupita Nyong’o’s daughter in Jordan Peele’s Us, will be Wytrell.