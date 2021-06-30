Anika – “Rights”

Soon enough, Anika is releasing Change, her first new album in over a decade. We’ve heard “Finger Pies” and “Change” from it already, and today the Berlin-based musician is sharing another single, “Rights.” It’s a prickly, simmering glower that spreads out over five minutes and has Anika repeating: “Feel the power/ Show me power.” Here’s her statement on the track and its accompanying video:

We all have Rights.

Feeling marginalised is shit.

This song is about empowerment, to those normally on the fringe, who feel like they have no voice. This song is about turning the tables, giving power to those who normally feel disempowered. This song is about feeling trapped and wanting to get out. This song is about unification not division. This song is about female (/queer/non-b/marginalised communities) empowerment – the joining of forces, not pitted against each other. This song is about wanting to escape reality but then we can never truly escape it, it will always be there to collect its dues. We can only ever achieve temporary escape. The better option is to bring whatever we want into reality. At the end of the video, the memory of the feelings, the knowledge that it was possible, remained, that is enough to start bringing it into our own life.

We all have rights.

Sabrina and I met after filming a performance escape video during lockdown 2021, for n.b.k. (Neue Berliner Kunstverein) in Berlin

Normally Sabrina makes documentaries, so this was different turf for her.

The fact that she is a natural observer comes through on the video. She is very perceptive.

I love to work with her.

Special thanks to Carmen who gave up 2 days to help on this. I love her music (Mueran Humanos) and think she’s a mega-talented, kick-arse female, so she was the first person I thought of for this video.

Also thanks to Aude, Julian and Klunkerkranich for their help with the view.