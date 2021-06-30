Britney Spears’ Father Requests Inquiry Into Her Conservatorship Abuse Claims

In an explosive court statement last week, Britney Spears called for an end to the conservatorship that has controlled her professional and personal life since 2008. Describing the conservatorship as “abusive,” Spears made alarming claims, including testimony that she has been forced to perform against her will and even was subjected to mandatory intrauterine birth control. She singled out her father, James P. “Jamie” Spears, who has managed the conservatorship since the beginning — despite Britney’s repeated efforts to remove him — and who recently ceded control of Britney’s personal affairs to Jodi Montgomery due to his own ongoing health problems.

The New York Times reports that Jamie’s lawyers filed paperwork Tuesday seeking an investigation into Britney’s abuse claims, writing, “it is critical that the Court confirm whether or not Ms. Spears’s testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken.” The filing further states, “It is also imperative for the proper functioning of conservatorship proceedings before this Court that all parties be provided a full and fair opportunity to respond to allegations and claims asserted against them.”