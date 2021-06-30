Britney Spears’ Father Requests Inquiry Into Her Conservatorship Abuse Claims

In an explosive court statement last week, Britney Spears called for an end to the conservatorship that has controlled her professional and personal life since 2008. Describing the conservatorship as “abusive,” Spears made alarming claims, including testimony that she has been forced to perform against her will and even was subjected to mandatory intrauterine birth control. She singled out her father, James P. “Jamie” Spears, who has managed the conservatorship since the beginning — despite Britney’s repeated efforts to remove him — and who recently ceded control of Britney’s personal affairs to Jodi Montgomery due to his own ongoing health problems.

The New York Times reports that Jamie’s lawyers filed paperwork Tuesday seeking an investigation into Britney’s abuse claims, writing, “it is critical that the Court confirm whether or not Ms. Spears’s testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken.” The filing further states, “It is also imperative for the proper functioning of conservatorship proceedings before this Court that all parties be provided a full and fair opportunity to respond to allegations and claims asserted against them.”

Even Without Real Answers, Framing Britney Spears Communicates Dark Truths

“For over thirteen years, Mr. Spears has worked tirelessly to manage and protect Ms. Spears and her Estate, and by extension, to protect his daughter’s well-being,” Jamie’s lawyers wrote. “Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action must be taken, or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course. It is not acceptable for Conservators or the Court to do nothing in response to Ms. Spears’ testimony.”

In a separate filing, Jamie pushed back against the notion that he is in control of Britney’s personal life, noting that the personal side of her conservatorship has been under Montgomery’s authority since 2019: “Mr. Spears has no intention of seeking to be appointed as Conservator of the Person of his daughter. However, Mr. Spears is concerned about the management and care of his daughter.”

