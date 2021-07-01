Brent Faiyaz & Drake – “Wasting Time” (Prod. The Neptunes)

R&B singer Brent Faiyaz’s star just keeps rising higher and higher. Today, following recent singles like the DJ Dahi/Tyler, The Creator team-up “Gravity,” the pensive ballad “Show U Off,” and an appearance on Tyler’s new Call Me If You Get Lost, the Maryland native is back with another star-studded track.

“Wasting Time” is a collaboration with Drake produced by the Neptunes, and you can listen to it below. “I’ll share my world with you,” Faiyaz sings. “If you’re gonna waste your time/ Then waste your time with me.” Drake name-checks both Prince and Aaliyah and raps lines like “Do they have a pool there? Do they have a gym there? You used to do skincare, but now you do swim-wear.” Listen below.