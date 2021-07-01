Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson Playing Central Park Homecoming Concert

Harry How / Getty Images

News July 1, 2021 1:53 PM By Ryan Leas

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson Playing Central Park Homecoming Concert

Harry How / Getty Images

News July 1, 2021 1:53 PM By Ryan Leas

Live music is back in New York City. The other week, Foo Fighters reopened Madison Square Garden — and, let me tell you, it was an emotional night. A couple days ago, the revival of Springsteen On Broadway signaled the reawakening of the Theater District, too. Small bands are playing rooftops all over Brooklyn now. All of this follows the announcement a couple weeks back from Gov. Cuomo, that New York had reached a vaccination threshold that marked “beating” COVID. There’s a whole lot more on the horizon in the coming months in terms of normal life returning. And, on our way, there’s also now going to be a massive Central Park concert to celebrate New York City coming out on the other side of the pandemic.

After rumors bubbled up for a couple weeks, Mayor de Blasio made it official today: Sometime this summer, there will be a weeklong celebration in Central Park, including a “homecoming” concert that will be headlined by Jennifer Hudson, Paul Simon, and Bruce Springsteen. (The New York Times also reports that the Boss is supposedly going to do a duet with Patti Smith, but no confirmation there.) Clive Davis is involved in booking the concert, and all those artists are from within his orbit over the decades.

This is going to be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history,” de Blasio said during the press conference. “This is something for the ages.” There’s been some massive Central Park shows in the past, but, yeah, he’s probably not wrong. Bruce Springsteen is playing Central Park to mark the end of COVID in New York is one hell of a sentence to read after the last year.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mike + The Mechanics’ “The Living Years”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Bangles’ “Eternal Flame”

    5 hours ago

    Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

    4 days ago

    Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest