Action News seem to be testing exactly how fast a song can possibly be with their debut EP Failed State. The supergroup — which has members who’ve been in Lovelorn, Jesus Piece, Fixation, and World Below — kick it off with a normal, measured pace in the opener “Eternal Optimist,” but quickly, within that brief track, it descends into unfollowable chaos that just gets deeper with the following song “Bad Peace.”

The entire EP is full of hyperspeed drumming and relentless roars, and the metal moments bring in caustic riffs and brooding breakdowns like in the ferocious title-track closer. It ends in something of a chant that continuously speeds up and falls into another feverish instrumental before turning into silence. It’s an intense and exhilarating beginning for the band.

Stream Failed State below.