Amen Dunes – “Feel Nothing” (Feat. Sleaford Mods)

New Music July 6, 2021 10:00 AM By Ryan Leas

Back in 2018, Damon McMahon’s Amen Dunes project had a big breakthrough moment with Freedom. Beloved and acclaimed, the album elevated Amen Dunes from a cult favorite to one of the defining indie names of that year. McMahon’s been pretty quiet since, but that changes today. Amen Dunes has returned with its first new song since 2018.

The new Amen Dunes song is called “Feel Nothing,” and it signals a lot of newness in McMahon’s world. He’s now signed to Sub Pop. He co-produced the song with Ariel Rechtshaid and it features Sleaford Mods. (Though there is no English sing-speak punk rap here; it seems the Mods’ contribution is musical.) Apparently the song is a hint towards a “rhythm-heavy” new era for Amen Dunes.

When I interviewed McMahon in 2018, he talked about how he had several albums mapped out in his head and that Freedom‘s successor would be something quite different. He hinted that he’d delve further into electronic elements, and wanted to make something “colorful and visceral.” “Feel Nothing” definitely feels like what you might’ve imagined Amen Dunes could do based on those descriptions. Check it out below.

