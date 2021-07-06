Stream Rainmaking’s New Cutthroat Self-Titled EP

Self-proclaimed “mysterious gay hc” band Rainmaking have unveiled an unrelenting self-titled EP, a continuation of what they were doing under their previous name the Sky Above & Earth Below. In only five tracks, Rainmaking build a cathartic, all-encompassing hardcore atmosphere that’s tinged with screamo and metal.

It’s similar to Frail Body or really anything on Deathwish, as well as Gilded Age who released that ferocious LP Voices in May. Hyperspeed drumming and unrestrained screams make for an intense and satisfying listen. Each song, though, has its own personality and arc. “Potliquor” is a vibrant, fiery ripper that has a nostalgic, vulnerable texture, while “Controlled Burn” is a fast, victorious closer.

Stream it below.