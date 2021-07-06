Stream Rainmaking’s New Cutthroat Self-Titled EP

New Music July 6, 2021 4:21 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Stream Rainmaking’s New Cutthroat Self-Titled EP

New Music July 6, 2021 4:21 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Self-proclaimed “mysterious gay hc” band Rainmaking have unveiled an unrelenting self-titled EP, a continuation of what they were doing under their previous name the Sky Above & Earth Below. In only five tracks, Rainmaking build a cathartic, all-encompassing hardcore atmosphere that’s tinged with screamo and metal.

It’s similar to Frail Body or really anything on Deathwish, as well as Gilded Age who released that ferocious LP Voices in May. Hyperspeed drumming and unrestrained screams make for an intense and satisfying listen. Each song, though, has its own personality and arc. “Potliquor” is a vibrant, fiery ripper that has a nostalgic, vulnerable texture, while “Controlled Burn” is a fast, victorious closer.

Stream it below.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “The Look”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Fine Young Cannibals’ “She Drives Me Crazy”

    3 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Grimes Says Her New Album Is A Space Opera About A Lesbian A.I.

    5 days ago

    Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter Makes Olympic Equestrian Team

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest