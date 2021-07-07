“Vax That Thang Up” Is Juvenile’s Pro-Vaccine Parody For Black Dating Site BLK

Even in its radio-edited form, Juvenile’s 400 Degreez smash “Back That Azz Up” is one of the greatest and most iconic rap singles of all time. As of this week it has also morphed into a pro-vaccine PSA. The Black dating site BLK recruited Juvenile, collaborator Mannie Fresh, and No Limit veteran Mia X to transform “Back That Thang Up” into “Vax That Thang Up,” a song encouraging singles to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before mingling.

Juvenile instructs us, “Before you find a date, yeah, you gotta wait yeah/ Gotta go vaccinate, yeah, get it straight, yeah.” Mannie Fresh invokes the eggplant emoji. Mia X, in Lil Wayne’s old “drop it like it’s hot” singsong cadence, tells listeners, “If you wanna smash some dude named Scott/ Go get the shot, go go get the shot.” You get it.

“Vax That Azz Up” has more of a ring to it, but whatever. Watch below. And if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, you really should go get it done today, regardless of whether you’re navigating the world of online dating.

