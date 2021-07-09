Hear Sneaker Pimps’ First New Songs In Almost 20 Years

New Music July 9, 2021 12:09 AM By James Rettig

Hear Sneaker Pimps’ First New Songs In Almost 20 Years

New Music July 9, 2021 12:09 AM By James Rettig

A couple months ago, the trip-hop band Sneaker Pimps announced their first new album in almost 20 years, Squaring The Circle. Since the release of their last one, 2002’s Bloodsport, they went on a lengthy hiatus; since they announced they were reforming back in 2016, they recruited a new lead singer in Simonne Jones. Their new album is coming out in the fall and today they’ve released two new songs from it: its title track and “Fighter.” Check them out below.

Squaring The Circle is out 9/10. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Fine Young Cannibals’ “She Drives Me Crazy”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “The Look”

    4 days ago

    Deafheaven – “The Gnashing”

    20 hours ago

    “Radio Free Europe” Turns 40 Today: R.E.M. Reissuing Original Hib-Tone Mixes

    18 hours ago

    Julian Casablancas On England’s Euro 2020 Semifinal Win: “Soccer Is Such Bullshit”

    14 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest