Spice Girls Share Previously Unreleased “Feed Your Love”

Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their iconic debut single “Wannabe” with a new four-track EP that includes a previously unreleased Spice Girls song called “Feed Your Love,” which was recorded for their debut album. Per Nylon, the song was co-written by Richard ‘Biff’ Stannard and Matt Rowe, who were also behind “Wannabe,” and it was apparently left off the album after being deemed too “racy” for the girl group’s intended audience. A snippet of the song leaked a few years ago, around the time of Spice‘s 20th anniversary, but now its received an official release. Check it out below.

The Wannabe25 EP is available on streaming services now; physical vinyl and tapes are out on 7/23.