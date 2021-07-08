Little Simz – “I Love You, I Hate You”

By Peter Helman

Between her guest spot on SAULT’s new album NINE and the rollout for her own forthcoming LP Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Little Simz has been busy lately. And today, following previous singles “Introvert,” “Woman,” and “Rollin Stone,” the London rapper is sharing the emotional centerpiece of the record: “I Love You, I Hate You,” a powerful, cinematic track about her absent father.

“Flo asked me, what do you love and what do you hate? I knew the answer immediately, but I was adamant I didn’t want to talk about it. Eventually I wrote it to placate him, but I had no idea that it would become one of the most important songs on the record,” Simz says in a statement. Listen to “I Love You, I Hate You” below.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is out 9/3 via Age 101. Pre-order it here.

