The Goon Sax – “Desire”

Tomorrow, the Goon Sax are releasing their new album Mirror II, which happens to be our reigning Album Of The Week. And today, the Brisbane trio are following up early songs “In The Stone” and “Psychic” with one last single, the droning “Desire.” Here’s what Riley Jones, who sings lead vocals on the track, has to say about it:

When I wrote “Desire,” I lived with James and Louis in a share house in Paddington, Brisbane called Fantasy Planet. Technically, it was written out like “$ ◇ a Planet.” It was my friend Tim Green’s reference to the psychoanalytic theory of Jacques Lacan. In my basic understanding of the way Lacan theorized fantasy, desire is founded upon a lack. The diamond (◇) represents all the ways we relate to a lost object: everything above, below, around, more than, less than, with, without, in spite of, and because of it. The cause of our desire is a gap that we are always trying to fill, even while it constantly evades us.

Desire is complex. Unconscious attachments hang on invisible threads. Fantasies and daydreams emerge, dangerous hallucinations cause reckless actions, misremembrance causes total distortion. I think that’s why we have to resort to symbols to express it. This song is my symbol (◇). I wanted it to feel as expansive as a Les Rallizes Dénudés song — to reverberate beneath waters that flood all the crevices of the earth, to leave no gap unfilled and I wanted it to be as universal as one of those crushing Elvis songs — so poignant that its sentiment seems to ring out forever, just like Desire.