Bummer – “JFK Speedwagon”

New Music July 8, 2021 3:17 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Missouri-based trio Bummer have released “JFK Speedwagon,” a new single from their forthcoming album Dead Horse out this fall. It’s a ripper — a solid two and a half minutes of melodic post-hardcore, eccentric like Single Mothers or Modern Life Is War.

With guest vocals from Sean Ingram of Coalesce, the track previews a perfectly chaotic record with some lyrical themes that are so fucked up that they’re kind of amusing: “I fantasize about driving to Douglas County /A quiet place where I can douse myself in gasoline/ I am openly contributing to the opioid crisis/ For selling oxy that I get for my bad neck.”

Listen to “JFK Speedwagon” below.

Dead Horse is out 9/24 via Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.

