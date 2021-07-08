Bummer – “JFK Speedwagon”

Missouri-based trio Bummer have released “JFK Speedwagon,” a new single from their forthcoming album Dead Horse out this fall. It’s a ripper — a solid two and a half minutes of melodic post-hardcore, eccentric like Single Mothers or Modern Life Is War.

With guest vocals from Sean Ingram of Coalesce, the track previews a perfectly chaotic record with some lyrical themes that are so fucked up that they’re kind of amusing: “I fantasize about driving to Douglas County /A quiet place where I can douse myself in gasoline/ I am openly contributing to the opioid crisis/ For selling oxy that I get for my bad neck.”

Listen to “JFK Speedwagon” below.

<a href="https://bummerkc.bandcamp.com/album/dead-horse">Dead Horse by BUMMER</a>

Dead Horse is out 9/24 via Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.