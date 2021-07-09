HootieFest: The Big Splash Invites You To Party Like It’s 1995 (In Cancún)

By virtue of my status as a geriatric millennial, the pop-rock hits of the mid-’90s will always remind me of swimming pools and waterparks. So aside from any questions about whether it sounds like fun, the thought of seeing Hootie & The Blowfish three nights at a resort in Cancún, with an extra night of Barenaked Ladies tacked on, is a weirdly nostalgic proposition. And that’s exactly what Hootiefest: The Big Splash is offering.

The “destination concert vacation event” brings together those bands plus Blues Traveler, Toad The Wet Sprocket, Better Than Ezra, Spin Doctors, Toadies, Sister Hazel and Drivin N Cryin at Moon Palace Cancún this coming Jan. 26-29. There will also be “pool parties and adventures” to be announced. This is what happens when H.O.R.D.E. Tour grows up.

HootieFest is more of an all-inclusive vacation than a music festival, so the packages don’t come cheap, but for those who dare not miss the inaugural HootieFest, packages will nonetheless be available for sale here starting July 15 at 1PM ET. A 24-hour presale will precede the official onsale.

There is a golf course involved in this event, and I can only hope Darius Rucker improves upon his performance in the “Only Wanna Be With You” video.