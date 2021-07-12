Hard Feelings – “Dangerous”

The New York musician Amy Douglas has been making dance music for a few years, and now she’s teamed up with Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard to form a new project called Hard Feelings. A few months ago, Hard Feelings released their debut single “Holding On Too Long.” Today, they’ve dropped another track, and they’ve also announced plans to release their self-titled debut album this fall.

You can hear a bit of Hot Chip’s idiosyncratic thump in the new single “Dangerous,” but it’s really the Amy Douglas show. Douglas has a huge, sensual howl of a voice, and the track works as a lascivious disco-house anthem. It’s a big, satisfying, hard-rolling track. In the video, Douglas and friends dance in a mostly-empty room, and it speaks to the liberating power of bangers like this.

Talking about the track, Douglas says:

“Dangerous” is aptly named: slinky, sexy and drenched in hip-hop goodness. Of all of the tracks on this LP, this is one where Joe and I worked backwards. Usually, our mode d’emploi is that I write melody and lyrics to his incredible productions. Here is an old, resurrected song of mine that I brought into the mix, and Joe’s incredible bass-heavy, dag-nasty production makes the whole song anew! It also showed Joe and I that there really is absolutely no method by which we can’t seemingly and quickly come up with these bangers. We write by telepathy!

Here’s the “Dangerous” video:

While we’re at it, here’s the video for “Holding On Too Long,” which ends where the “Dangerous” clip begins:

Hard Feelings is out 11/5 on Domino.