Hard Feelings – “Dangerous”

New Music July 12, 2021 10:56 AM By Tom Breihan

Hard Feelings – “Dangerous”

New Music July 12, 2021 10:56 AM By Tom Breihan

The New York musician Amy Douglas has been making dance music for a few years, and now she’s teamed up with Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard to form a new project called Hard Feelings. A few months ago, Hard Feelings released their debut single “Holding On Too Long.” Today, they’ve dropped another track, and they’ve also announced plans to release their self-titled debut album this fall.

You can hear a bit of Hot Chip’s idiosyncratic thump in the new single “Dangerous,” but it’s really the Amy Douglas show. Douglas has a huge, sensual howl of a voice, and the track works as a lascivious disco-house anthem. It’s a big, satisfying, hard-rolling track. In the video, Douglas and friends dance in a mostly-empty room, and it speaks to the liberating power of bangers like this.

Talking about the track, Douglas says:

“Dangerous” is aptly named: slinky, sexy and drenched in hip-hop goodness. Of all of the tracks on this LP, this is one where Joe and I worked backwards. Usually, our mode d’emploi is that I write melody and lyrics to his incredible productions. Here is an old, resurrected song of mine that I brought into the mix, and Joe’s incredible bass-heavy, dag-nasty production makes the whole song anew! It also showed Joe and I that there really is absolutely no method by which we can’t seemingly and quickly come up with these bangers. We write by telepathy!

Here’s the “Dangerous” video:

While we’re at it, here’s the video for “Holding On Too Long,” which ends where the “Dangerous” clip begins:

Hard Feelings is out 11/5 on Domino.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Like A Prayer”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “I’ll Be There For You”

    14 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Deafheaven – “The Gnashing”

    5 days ago

    Julian Casablancas On England’s Euro 2020 Semifinal Win: “Soccer Is Such Bullshit”

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest