Stagecoach 2022 Lineup Has Smokey Robinson, Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse

News July 12, 2021 11:34 AM By James Rettig

Stagecoach — the country-focused music festival that takes place on the same Empire Polo Club grounds as Coachella, only a couple weeks later — has announced its 2022 lineup. Like its sister festival, the Goldenvoice-run event has sat the past two years out because of the pandemic.

But it will return at the end of April for three nights of music, headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs. Also performing are Smokey Robinson, Maren Morris, Midland, Brothers Osbourne, Lee Brice, the Black Crowes, Cody Johnson, Brandi Carlile, Margo Price, Orville Peck, Yola, Hailey Whitters, and more. There will also be food courtesy of Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse, a BBQ pit that has graced the grounds before.

Stagecoach 2022 will take place 4/29-5/1 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. Tickets go on sale on Friday (7/16) at 10AM PT. More info here.

