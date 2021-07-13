Little Kid – “John Arnott”

New Music July 13, 2021 2:01 PM By Danielle Chelosky

New Music July 13, 2021 2:01 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Toronto’s indie rock four-piece Little Kid are back with their first material since last year’s Transfiguration Highway. Their new single “John Arnott” nears the seven minute mark, and it’s all immersed in a cosmic, distorted atmosphere reminiscent of shoegaze.

Read what the band said about the track:

The song is inspired by Pastor John Arnott, who started the Toronto Airport Christian Fellowship in Toronto, the site of the so-called Toronto Blessing — a charismatic Christian revival in the 90s and early 00s. I actually traveled up from Petrolia with my family to attend a service there, and later learned my partner was attending at the same time (though we didn’t meet until about 15 years later). Most of the churches I attended in my teens and early adulthood were led by pastors inspired by the movement that started at TACF: focused on performing miracles, receiving the Gifts of the Spirit, having direct spiritual experiences with God – frankly, they were all a bit “out there.”

Listen to “John Arnott” below.

Comments

