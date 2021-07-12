Stream Lower Automation’s Jagged, Expressive Self-Titled Debut Album

New Music July 12, 2021 By Tom Breihan

New Music July 12, 2021 By Tom Breihan

The Chicago trio Lower Automation makes a frantic, unhinged form of punk rock. The band clearly takes in inspiration from the mathy and metallic post-hardcore of the late ’90s and early ’00s — Dillinger Escape Plan and Converge seem to come up every time anyone mentions them — but there’s also a wounded electric-shock sincerity to what they do. To me, Lower Automation sound a bit like early At The Drive-In, if they were a little less interested in organizing their chaotic energy into anthemic scream-alongs.

Lower Automation have been putting out music on Bandcamp since 2016, and they’ve got a number of EPs to their name, but they’ve only just released their self-titled full-length debut. According to their Bandcamp, Lower Automation recorded the album “in an isolated cabin in Michigan,” and there’s a feverish, stir-crazy energy to the music. Check the album out below.

Lower Automation is out now on Zegema Beach.

