Stream Lower Automation’s Jagged, Expressive Self-Titled Debut Album

The Chicago trio Lower Automation makes a frantic, unhinged form of punk rock. The band clearly takes in inspiration from the mathy and metallic post-hardcore of the late ’90s and early ’00s — Dillinger Escape Plan and Converge seem to come up every time anyone mentions them — but there’s also a wounded electric-shock sincerity to what they do. To me, Lower Automation sound a bit like early At The Drive-In, if they were a little less interested in organizing their chaotic energy into anthemic scream-alongs.

Lower Automation have been putting out music on Bandcamp since 2016, and they’ve got a number of EPs to their name, but they’ve only just released their self-titled full-length debut. According to their Bandcamp, Lower Automation recorded the album “in an isolated cabin in Michigan,” and there’s a feverish, stir-crazy energy to the music. Check the album out below.

<a href="https://zegemabeachrecords.bandcamp.com/album/lower-automation">Lower Automation by LOWER AUTOMATION</a>

Lower Automation is out now on Zegema Beach.