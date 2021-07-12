Valley Palace – “Friend”

Run For Cover Records have been racking up some great artists onto their roster as of late, like the recent signing of indie folk act Runnner. Today, the Boston label have announced the addition of Valley Palace, a dreamy indie pop project by a former Guitar Center employee named Nathan Taylor whose influences ranges from DIIV to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Along with the announcement, Valley Palace has also shared a new single called “Friend.” The ’80s atmosphere is palpable. “I don’t show up on the guest list/ It’s okay I’m unimpressive,” Taylor sings, a funny lyric cocooned in lots of self-deprecating, anxious lines. The song was produced by Jackson Phillips of the band Day Wave.

Read what Taylor said about the track:

“Friend” was written in the winter/spring of 2021. The song is about the struggle against self doubt and acknowledging your personal self worth as enough. People kind of have this vision of how they think everyone, everything, should be. I want to stress that it’s more important to just be yourself and stay true to who you are. But at the same time, don’t have a huge ego and try to stay on the humble side.

Listen to “Friend” below.