Back in 2000, the New Pornographers released their debut album Mass Romantic. As you know by now, it became a beloved collection that stands as one of the pivotal indie albums of its time, and it kick-started a career full of lovable power-pop genius. Mass Romantic was also one of the albums that presumably would’ve gotten some anniversary treatment last year, but thanks to the pandemic that got pushed back. The good news is the New Pornos are still taking a moment to celebrate their debut for its 21st anniversary.

Today, the band announced that Mass Romantic would get a limited-edition LP reissue. It’s out in December, and it will also include a bonus 7″ called Letter From An Occupant, featuring the B-sides “The End Of Medicine” and “When I Was A Baby.” But perhaps more importantly: The New Pornographers are also going on a short tour of two-night stands in the US and Canada. They’re doing Mass Romantic in full on the first night, and Twin Cinema in full on the second. But also, these shows are going to feature a live iteration of the New Pornos that isn’t so common. The band’s lineup is going to be AC Newman, Joe Seiders, John Collins, Kathryn Calder, Todd Fancey, and Neko Case. And Dan Bejar. Considering Bejar’s sat the last couple New Pornos albums out, it’s pretty crazy to think of seeing him onstage with them again revisiting the old material.