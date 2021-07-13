New Pornographers Announce Mass Romantic 21st Anniversary Shows With Neko Case And Dan Bejar
Back in 2000, the New Pornographers released their debut album Mass Romantic. As you know by now, it became a beloved collection that stands as one of the pivotal indie albums of its time, and it kick-started a career full of lovable power-pop genius. Mass Romantic was also one of the albums that presumably would’ve gotten some anniversary treatment last year, but thanks to the pandemic that got pushed back. The good news is the New Pornos are still taking a moment to celebrate their debut for its 21st anniversary.
Today, the band announced that Mass Romantic would get a limited-edition LP reissue. It’s out in December, and it will also include a bonus 7″ called Letter From An Occupant, featuring the B-sides “The End Of Medicine” and “When I Was A Baby.” But perhaps more importantly: The New Pornographers are also going on a short tour of two-night stands in the US and Canada. They’re doing Mass Romantic in full on the first night, and Twin Cinema in full on the second. But also, these shows are going to feature a live iteration of the New Pornos that isn’t so common. The band’s lineup is going to be AC Newman, Joe Seiders, John Collins, Kathryn Calder, Todd Fancey, and Neko Case. And Dan Bejar. Considering Bejar’s sat the last couple New Pornos albums out, it’s pretty crazy to think of seeing him onstage with them again revisiting the old material.
“Everyone wants to be successful but, hand to my heart, I had no delusions of success for the New Pornographers,” Carl Newman said of revisiting the album. He continued: “To be here over 20 years later, still in the game, is something that I simultaneously take for granted (you just get used to it) and feel eternally grateful for. Been here so long that we can do one of those ‘Let’s play that old album all the way through!’ gigs. And we are doing just that. Two nights per city: one Mass Romantic, one Twin Cinema, plus assorted “hits” from our storied career. Bejar is coming and God knows if we’ll get him again. When he moved to Spain two months after Mass Romantic came out, I thought he was done in the band and now 21 years later we’ve convinced him to come along for another ride. Just the nature of our band that it’s a special occasion when all the singers show up. Here’s to you showing up as well!”
Check out the tour dates and poster below.
TOUR DATES:
11/29 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios #
11/30 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios &
12/01 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club #
12/02 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club &
12/03 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall #
12/04 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall &
12/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #
12/07 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall &
12/09 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune #
12/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune &
12/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre #
12/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre &
# Performing Mass Romantic
& Performing Twin Cinema
Tickets go onsale Friday 7/16, with a presale starting 7/14 — you can sign up for a presale code here. The Mass Romantic reissue is out 12/10 via Matador. Pre-order it here.