Bad Bad Hats – “Detroit Basketball”

New Music July 13, 2021 12:22 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Minneapolis-based trio Bad Bad Hats had an endearing debut in 2015 with Psychic Reader. In 2018, they unleashed their sophomore record Lightning Round, and today they’ve announced its follow-up, Walkman.

The lead single, “Detroit Basketball,” is out now. The song is their signature brand of catchy indie pop with Kerry Alexander’s charming, nonchalant vocals sharing some great quips: “He says he doesn’t love me, that’s his final decision/ Guess I’ll move out and start feeding the pigeons.”

Listen to “Detroit Basketball” and check out the album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Walkman”
02 “Detroit Basketball”
03 “Always On Time”
04 “Gloria Love”
05 “Priority”
06 “Quarter Past”
07 “Milky Way”
08 “Only Static”
09 “Awkward Phase”
10 “Year Of The Crab”

Walkman is out 9/17 via Don Giovanni Records.

Comments

