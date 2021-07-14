Pet Symmetry – “Pet Sympathy”
Pet Symmetry — the Chicago emo trio fronted by Into It. Over It.’s Evan Weiss — are back with a new single, “Pet Sympathy.” It’s their first track since last year’s charity one-off “S.S. Decompressed“; the band hasn’t put out an album since 2017’s Vision. “Pet Sympathy” has a bit of a shaggy undercurrent, but it surges to the sort of chorus that one would expect from them. “A song in the key of ‘lounge’ to provide a dreamy juxtaposition against the subject matter,” Weiss said. “We’re on a journey to make the best from the bad.” Check it out below.