For her debut album Immunity, Clairo teamed up with former Vampire Weekend-er Rostam Batmanglij for a collection of low-key, sighing pop songs. This time around, she worked with Jack Antonoff, every pop girl’s favorite producer, for her sophomore album Sling.

As evidenced by its sole early single “Blouse,” it’s a quiet and isolated-sounding affair. Clairo recorded it in a remote and spacious studio compound in the Catskills and Sling is appropriately chilled-out and cozy, fitting for someone who covered Carole King last year. There are some occasional fireworks, like on the light disco thump of early highlight “Amoeba,” but it’s largely laidback and muted.

Sling is out now via Fader/Polydor/Republic (Universal).