Stream Houston Rapper OMB Bloodbath’s Impressive New EP Blood Sample

New Music July 14, 2021 1:22 PM By Tom Breihan

The Houston rapper OMB Bloodbath has been making mixtapes for years, but she didn’t land on my radar until last year, when she teamed up with Maxo Kream on her single “Droupout.” Like fellow Houston head-stomper Maxo, Bloodbath raps with casual elegance about street-life travails. Like Maxo, she’s so effortless and conversational that you almost don’t notice the way she twists up words.

Yesterday, Bloodbath released her new EP Blood Sample. It’s got five songs, including the horn-laced single “Don’t Do It” and the EST Gee collab “Not Gang.” All five songs kick hard. As the title implies, this EP is Bloodbath showing off what she can do in a low-stakes kind of way. There’s a whole lot of potential here. Check it out below.

The Blood Sample EP is out now on LVRN/Interscope.

