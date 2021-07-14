Olivia Rodrigo Goes To The White House To Promote Vaccinations

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

News July 14, 2021 3:42 PM By Peter Helman

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo is partnering with the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccination outreach to her young fans. She visited the White House today to hold a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room, PopSugar reports, where she said that she was “beyond honored and humbled” to “help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination.”

“I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative,” Rodrigo continued. “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.”

Rodrigo is also set to meet with President Joe Biden and chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and record several videos encouraging her followers and fans to get vaccinated. Olivia Rodri-go to your nearest vaccination site!

